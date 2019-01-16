Tipperary hosts national pioneer ball as association puts out appeal for new members

The Pioneer Associaton’s national ball will be held in the Anner Hotel, Thurles on April 6.

The event is being hosted by the Munster Provincial Activities Committee.

A special Mass will be celebrated beforehand in The Pallotine Centre in Thurles at 6.30p.m.

As 2018 came to a close, the Pioneer Association launched a year of celebration to mark 120 years since the founding of the Pioneer Association.

The founding of the association was marked officially by a special Mass celebrated in St. Francis Xavier Church, Gardiner Street on 28th December 2018, as this was the location of the first historic meeting organised by Fr. James Cullen S.J. in 1898.

The association is urgently in need of new blood on the Munster committee to promote this event and to organise other social and spiritual events for Pioneers throughout the province. The A.G.M. of the Munster Provincial Activities Committee will take place in The Parish Centre, Mallow on Sunday, February 3 at 3p.m.

A spokesman said – “Perhaps the Pioneer Association has no visible presence near you or the local Pioneer centre has died out. There was a time when we had a huge volume of members and there were plenty of people to run local centres, which fed into regions and diocesan groups and into the provincial and national organisation

“Now we need a new cohort of people, to take up the important work of promoting moderation in the use of alcohol in our society. If you’re not a member why not try it for a while on a short term basis. If you are a member, make a fresh effort to do something to promote the Pioneer message in your area.

Contact the association

By phone: 018054226 or by post: Pioneer Association, Top Floor 27-28 Marino Mart, Fairview, Dublin 3, or Email info@pioneeras.ie Check it out online www.pioneerassociation.ie or through facebook.com/PioneerTotalAbstinenceAssociation

“Today, the Pioneer Association of the Sacred Heart is on the threshold of a new era as the Jesuit Order’s involvement with the Association comes to an end and the Pioneers become a Lay Association of the Faithful. Let’s make sure we in Munster keep the momentum going”.