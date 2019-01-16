POLITICS
Fine Gael selects Cloneen man to take over the late Cllr John Fahey’s Tipperary Co. Council seat
Mark Fitzgerald from Cloneen has been selected to take over the late Cllr John Fahey's county seat
A young Fine Gael activist from Cloneen has been chosen by party members to be co-opted onto Tipperary Co. Council to fill the seat of the late Cllr John Fahey from Killenaule, who passed away in October.
Mark Fitzgerald was selected to take over Cllr Fahey's seat at a Fine Gael party convention in Scoil Ruain in Killenaule last night (Tuesday).
Mr Fitzgerald is aged in his 20s and his late father Noel, who died last year, previously contested a county council election for Fine Gael.
