Tipperary playground and cafe on the market in Clonmel for €750,000

A playground and cafe have come to the market in Clonmel as a going concern with a price tag of €750,000.

It's an excellent business opportunity comprising Planet Playground, which is Clonmel's premier indoor soft play centre and Gavin's Café.

Planet Playground enjoys a well-earned reputation for top class facilities and a guarantee of a good time for both the kiddies and parents.

The facilities cater for all ages with the toddler area designed to suit children from babies to 4 years of age with a bouncy castle, ball pools, slides, climbing frame and tactile boards and games designed to improve motor skills and development.

Older children from 4 years of age upwards are catered for in the main playframe which includes a large range of slides, a climbing frame, holo decks, the Walk of Fear and an indoor soccer play area.

The decoration of the entire play centre enhances the experience with a Rain Forest theme and a Harry Potter theme.

The seating area can seat up to 90 people comfortably for Planet Playground's renowned party packages, with options for catering for all needs.

On any occasion the grown-ups can enjoy the tea/coffee or choose from a full menu while the little ones play safely.

Planet Playground toilets include: Boys / Girls/ Wheelchair / Baby changing facilities.

Gavin's Café is open to the general public 7 days a week. It has its own separate entrance and is decorated to a very high standard.

It can seat 120 people in very attractive and comfortable surroundings with quality food produced from the state of the art commercial kitchen.

There is ample free car parking just outside the building and easy access onto the Inner Relief Road (N24).