Tipperary author seeks information on 'The Gunner' Doherty

Toomevara author Brendan Lynch is seeking information on 1940s Toomevara man, Dan Doherty, known as “The Gunner’”.

Dan was one of the village characters, Brendan recalled.

“A shell-shocked WW1 victim, and partial to a drink when he had the money, he lived alone just outside the village on the Silvermines road. He survived on a small pension and by doing odd jobs for local farmers. Each St Stephen’s Day, he dressed up as a Wren Boy and paraded through the village, pursued by a train of younger children,” said Brendan.

The author may be writing about Dan in a forthcoming book and he would like to hear of any memories Toomevara people may have of him. He is also looking for the date of his death, which he thinks was around 1947, and the location of his unmarked grave in Latteragh cemetery.

Brendan can be reached at Mountjoy Press, 5 Mid Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7, or email mrg_lynch@yahoo.ie