Madigan to represent government at Soloheadbeg commemorations

The Soloheadbeg Ambush Centenary Commemoration will take place this coming Sunday January 20, 2019 one day in advance of the actual centenary of the Ambush itself.

The Ambush of the cartload of gelignite by Breen, Treacy and other members of the Third Tipperary Brigade bound for the nearby quarry resulted in the death of two RIC officers Constable McDonnell and Constable O’ Connell. Soloheadbeg is widely recognised as the first action of the War of Independence.

The event is organised by the Solohead Parish Centenary Commemoration Committee in association with Third Tipperary Brigade Old IRA Commemoration Committee. Josepha Madigan, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, has announced that she will attend on behalf of the Government and will speak at the Commemoration.

The Organising Committee hope the Commemoration will honour the past whilst being an inclusive and dignified occasion. Family members of all parties involved in the Ambush will be in attendance at the Commemoration.