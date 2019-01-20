A Tipperary church without electricity that glows by candlelight

The annual service of candlelit carols for Epiphany took place in Mogorban Church on Sunday night, January 6. It was a perfect starry night so the surrounding paths and walls could be also lit by candles.

Mogorban is now the only church in the United Dioceses of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory not to have electricity, so the glow of candlelight and decorations of holly, ivy and local greenery and winter flowering shrubs has not changed for over 200 years, adding to the special atmosphere.

Over 120 people came to the service and were joined by Bishop Michael Burrows who has wanted to attend the service for 13 years! The service was led by Dean Gerald Field assisted by The Rev Bronwen Carling. Marion Thompson played the harmonium to accompany the carols and people stayed on to enjoy the refreshments and chat afterwards.

A collection was taken and the proceeds will be shared by the Fethard Day Care Centre and The Fethard branch of St. Vincent de Paul.

Taking part in the annual service of candlelit carols for Epiphany in Mogorban Church were from left to right: Dean Gerald Field, Bishop Michael Burrows and The Rev Browin Carling