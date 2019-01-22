€19,525 approved for Tipperary under the Community Services Programme support fund

Fine Gael’s Mary Newman Julian said the Minister for Rural and Community Development, has confirmed that additional funding of €19,525 will be made available for new social enterprises in Tipperary.

Newman Julian said: “The Community Services Programme (CSP) supports community organisations to provide local social, economic and environmental services through a social enterprise model.

“It focuses on service delivery to disadvantaged communities and target groups, helping to address disadvantage and long term unemployment.

“The Programme targets communities where public and private sector services are lacking, either through geographical or social isolation or because demand levels are not sufficient.

“The funding announced by Minister Ring will be used to help alleviate the financial challenges faced by smaller CSP support organisations and maintain their viability pending completion of the CSP review.

Cahir Developments Association Company Tipperary €1,925.00

Cahir Park A.F.C. (Development) Company Tipperary €3,300.00

Millennium Family Resources Tipperary €2,200.00

Nenagh Arts Centre Company Tipperary €4,400.00

Sliabh-Ardagh Rural Development Company Tipperary €2,200.00

Tipperary Mid-West Radio Co-Operative Society Limited Tipperary €3,300.00

Tipperary Technology Park Company Tipperary €2,200.00

TIPPERARY Total: €19,525.00

“The funding will support social enterprises that provide employment opportunities for specific disadvantaged groups and categories of people, such as the long-term unemployed, Travellers, those recovering from drug addiction and people with convictions, to name but a few,” the Tipperary Candidate said.