Co. Tipperary village erects signs showing location of life saving community defibrillator

Signposts have been erected in Ahenny giving clear directions to the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in the village.

Tipperary County Council erected the signs which cost €150, and the Ahenny & Faugheen Defibrillator Group thank all involved in making this possible.

The Group are again seeking more volunteers to train in the usage of the life-saving machine and in Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Dr Sabine Eggers, speaking on behalf of the Group saidt she could see a time in the future when everyone would be trained in the use an AED and in CPR.

“Heart failure can occur to anyone, regardless of age, anywhere or at any time,” she said.

“From the time of the incident to fatality is a mere ten minutes.

“Intervention during this period is vital. Even children can be taught CPR. Life is fragile and so precious.”

Anyone in the Ahenny area wishing to participate in the next training programme can contact Sabine on 087-289 7155 or by email on: sabseggers@gmail.com

The contact person for the Faugheen ares is Maggie at Fleming’s Bar.