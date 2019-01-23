Tipperary students make their mark with new board game

Two students from Clonmel have taken their love of board games to the next level and created a fun, engaging, fast paced game that will have the whole family tongue-tied and tangled.

Next Question is the brainchild of life long friends David Kennedy and Oisin Dillon, who are 2nd year students at Clonmel High School.

The pair took part in a business class module that encourages students to start their own mini-business.

Their love of board games fuelled the idea to create a traditional board game that was suitable for all ages.

Taking the process seriously, the students first conducted market research to establish the demand for a traditional board game in an age of hi-tech gaming.

Having established the appetite was there amongst their peers, David and Oisin created a prototype which got a great reaction from their school friends.

Following some further tweaks to the game, the pair were invited to represent their school in the Student Enterprise awards and went on the represent Tipperary at the National Student Enterprise Awards, which were held in Croke Park.

Says David - “Despite not winning at the national finals, the encouragement we received spurred us on.

“We also had the game play-tested at two board game conventions and the feedback was unanimously positive, so that gave us the confidence to really give it our best shot.

“ Since then we have engaged a professional graphic designer and started talks with a board game manufacturer.

“We plan to go into production early in the year and would ideally like to meet with buyers from toy stores and companies with the aim of having Next Question on the shelves for the 2019 Christmas market.”

The premise of Next Question is quite simple but with an unexpected twist.

The answer to the first question is always “Next Question” and the answer to question two is the answer to question one and so on.

The player who moves furthest up the board with the most correct answers is declared the winner and it’s sure to guarantee hours of entertainment for all the family.

To find out more about Next Question visit https://nextquestion

boardg.wixsite.com/next

question or find it on Twitter and Facebook.