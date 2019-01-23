Tipperary TD queries 'dramatic drop' in number of probationary gardai in the county

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has said he will be writing to Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, asking him to explain why there has been an almost two thirds reduction in the number of Probationer Garda for Co. Tipperary from 2017-2018.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, provided him with the data in reply to a Parliamentary Question on the matter:

“I find it absolutely astonishing that from 2015 to 2018, Tipperary was allocated only 48 Probationer Garda from a total of 2146.

This distribution is entirely inadequate and must be explained. From the numbers provided to me, only 8 Probationer Garda were assigned to Tipperary in 2018, a drop of almost two thirds from the already small base of 21 in 2017.

We know that tackling rural crime is a real and persistent problem within the County given the massive geographical spread that the Gardaí must traverse. That is why we must see a dramatic increase in numbers as a matter of urgency,” concluded Deputy McGrath.