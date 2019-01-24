Co. Tipperary’s World Eventing silver medallist is preparing for Tokyo Olympics 

While the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are World Equestrian Eventing silver medallist Padraig McCarthy's big long term target, his main goal this year is to be among the top performers at the prestigious Badminton Horse Trials in England in May.

The Grangemockler man told The Nationalist he is preparing himself and his eventing horse Mr Chunky for Badminton at the moment. He achieved eight place in last year's Badminton eventing competition. "Hopefully was can go a little bit better this year," he said.

Padraig is based at Warren Farm in Devon in England. He and his wife Lucy, who is also a top eventing rider, produce, train and event horses.

Speaking at the civic reception last Friday night, he said it was a great privilege and very humbling to be accorded this honour and he was delighted to see so many friends and family at the function.

He said sport had given him great opportunities and even if he had all the money in the world, he would do the same thing. He felt very, very lucky.

He recalled that when he was growing up Carrick-on-Suir cycling legend Sean Kelly was his great sporting inspiration and hero.

"I was quite a cycling enthusiast and I remember him doing the time trial from Carrick-on-Suir to Clonmel. Watching that was very inspirational."

Turning to his preparations for Tokyo, he said he had a very good horse at the moment and the team support structure in the Irish eventing team was very good.

"It's a very exciting time to be involved in the sport.

“For Team Ireland, it's 40 years since we last won a medal at the World Equestrian Games and it's the first time we won a team medal.

“Hopefully it has broken a barrier for younger riders. We have a great tradition in Ireland as horse people but those medals have alluded us."

The Irish team's success in North Carolina last September had inspired them to dream bigger and try harder, he added.