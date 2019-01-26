Stunning Tipperary countryside included in new Ballyhoura walking programme

You don’t need a New Year’s Resolution to explore Ballyhoura Country, but an exciting new program for 2019 may just make you want to get out and discover the area a little bit more.

And the routes take in County Tipperary.

Spring is the season of rebirth and renewal and a time of opportunity around the Ballyhoura Country with a number of guided walks, challenges and flirty fun planned over the first quarter of 2019. Stroll into the New Year with weekly guided walks with Ballyhoura Beo along the scenic 12 loop trails of Ballyhoura Country, or join the ‘Social Scavenger Hunt’ on February 16th where you just might find love as well as the top prize. Tickets available now on Eventbrite.

Famed for its beauty and wild places, Ballyhoura Country provides the perfect setting for an action packed activity based holiday, the opportunity to stroll through medieval history or unwind alongside its riverbanks, parks and gardens. The newly launched Ballyhoura Walks allows the visitor to travel through myriad landscapes and several centuries in one weekend. Stretching from North Limerick, west to County Tipperary and south to North Cork Ballyhoura Country encompasses 12 loops walks that provide all levels of challenges and spectacular scenery for hikers.

Alongside these are four long distance waymarked hikes for those in training or simply looking for more of a challenge. Beginning in Murroe the 30km Slieve Felim Way finds its way to Silvermines, Co. Tipperary.

The 64km, Lough Derg Way follows the River Shannon north and the Ballyhoura Way takes in a beautiful, winding 90km route through County Limerick. The Beara-Breifne Way is a long distance walking and cycling trail developed from the Beara Peninsula in County Cork to Blacklion in the area of Breifne in County Cavan. The trail follows closely the line of the historical march of O’Sullivan Beare. Go tovisitballyhoura.com for more details.

Ballyhoura Country is also busily building an interactive App that both experienced and new hikers can use to track their progress and celebrate each milestone as they work their way through the looped walks. More details will be announced soon.

Ballyhoura Beo is a community owned program aimed to promote outdoor recreation and environmental education. Ballyhoura Beo will be delighted to organise a bespoke guided walk according to the needs of familes, groups or corporate getaways. Get in contact with Ballyhoura Beo through their facebook page for more information.

Adrenaline junkies can test their mettle on Ireland’s most popular mountain biking trails. In fact, the Ballyhoura Mountain Bike trails are so world renowned, Kim & Kayne spent part of their Irish honeymoon testing themselves against the hill and forest tracks. The trails include a series of five loops that run over 90km and are a mixture of narrow singletrack, boardwalk sections and forest road climbs. The trails are free to use with your own bike but to rent a bike, find out more information or hire a guide go to Trailriders, based in Ardpatrick, Co Limerick.

Ballyhoura Country is an outdoor paradise for families and it has ensured there are plenty of family fun events in 2019. Utilising the activity based core of Ballyhoura Country make sure to check out its walks, horse riding activities and cycle paths. The first family orienteering event will take place on January 27th giving your family the chance to discover more of the Ballyhoura area.

The Glenbrohan Fun Run on February 17th promises to get families moving into spring. In association with Ballyhoura Beo find out what makes a Super full moon special with a fun interactive presentation and moon walk on Feb 19th at Coote Hall in Kilmallock. For the mini detective in your life the ‘Nature Detectives Walk’ on February 20th will teach them more about the local area while promising to be a day of fun. Tickets and information for all these events can be found on Eventbrite.

March promises to see the whole area bloom with the advent of St Patrick’s Day. Each village throughout Ballyhoura Country will be hosting a series of free events and parades for you and your family to join in the fun.

Ballyhoura Country is thrilled to reveal that it is in the midst of planning an exciting trial for adventurers with preparations underway for a new Ballyhoura 12 Loop Challenge. An announcement with full details will be made in the coming months so stay tuned. Ballyhoura Country is also delighted to be able to offer visitors and adventurers alike a wide variety of accommodation from hostels, hotels, B+B’s to something more secluded and cosy. You will find information along with special offers on visitballyhoura.com.

Check out our calendar of activities at visitballyhoura.com