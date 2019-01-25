Tipperary hurling captain Seamus Callanan visits Lisronagh national school

There was great excitement at Lisronagh National School near Clonmel when Tipperary senior hurling captain Seamus Callanan paid a visit

The Drom Inch star visited the school as part of their Active School’s Flag participation.

He spoke to the children about the importance of an active, healthy lifestyle.

The children had an opportunity to question Séamus about his sporting life.

Fifth and Sixth Class were then treated to a coaching session which they enjoyed very much and learned a lot from him.

Grateful thanks to Séamus for taking the time from his busy schedule to visit the school, and for sharing his love of hurling and the active life with the children. It will live long in their memories.