Tipperary house for sale overlooking the Blueway in Kilsheelan

No 9 Slievenamon Rd, Ivowen, is an attractive 3 bedroom semi-detached residence located in the scenic village of Kilsheelan with an AMV of €120,000

The property extends to c. 95 sq.m. (1,019 sq.ft.) and is nicely finished both internally and externally.

It has a private rear garden with a patio area and garden shed.

The views from the property are south-facing and the River Suir Blueway is on your doorstep.

The shop, post office, national primary school and GAA grounds are all within a two minute walking distance. This is an ideal property for either first time buyers or investor.

Contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788 or email jstokes@eircom.net - REA Stokes & Quirke selling since 1896