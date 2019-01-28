Tipperary Supermacs in Clonmel honoured as top retail outlet

Supermac’s Clonmel was the recipient of a Supermac’s All Stars Awards at an event in the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa, Co. Galway.

The Clonmel team won the prestigious award for Outlet of the Year.

Speaking at the event Supermac’s MD, Pat McDonagh, paid tribute to the Clonmel team.

“Clonmel grew both sales and their customer base significantly but they have also have maintained their controllables in QSC, stocks and labour thoroughout the year,” Mr McDonagh said.

“It isn’t easy to win a Supermac’s All Stars Award and to win the Outlet of the Year Award is very significant and something the team in Clonmel should be very proud of.”

The group currently employs over 2,700 people throughout the country. Supermac’s also operates Papa John’s Pizza,SuperSubs and Macs Place Diners. The Só Hotel Group as well as the Claddagh Group of Pubs in the United States are also owned by Pat and Úna McDonagh. The Athlone Springs and The Castle Oaks Hotel in Castleconnell was recently added to the Só Hotel Group.