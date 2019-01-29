Gardai attend accident on M7 at Tipperary / Limerick border

The gardai are attending the scene of a collision on the Tipperary and Limerick border that took place this Tuesday near a patch of “slippery” road.



According to AA Roadwatch, gardaí are en route to a collision on the M7 southbound, at junction 28 near Castletroy.



The road is reportedly “quite slippery” on this stretch of the M7, due to the current weather conditions.



The emergency services are not attending the scene and no serious injuries have yet been reported.