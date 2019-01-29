Nenagh hospital local injury clinic to close due to industrial action

The local injury clinic at Nenagh hospital will remain closed this Wednesday, January 30, due to industrial action by nursing staff.

In anticipation of the proposed strike action by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), UL Hospitals Group can confirm there will be significant disruption and cancellation of routine services across all of its hospitals, which includes Nenagh.

All outpatient clinics have been cancelled. The vast majority of elective procedures have been cancelled. However, a small number of elective surgeries will take place at UHL. These are complex cases where surgery is time-critical and these patients are being contacted directly by the hospital, said a spokesperson for the hospital group.

Where cancellations are taking place, the relevant hospitals are making every effort to contact those patients affected.

Services not available at UL Hospitals Group on the day of the strike include

- Injury units will not operate

- Planned inpatient surgery is cancelled

- Planned day case procedures are cancelled

- All outpatient appointments are cancelled. This includes adult, maternity and paediatric appointments

- If a pregnant woman needs urgent assessment due to the cancellation of an appointment, she should go to the emergency admission room at University Maternity Hospital Limerick.

Services that are operating UL Hospitals Group on the day of the strike:

- Emergency Department at UHL (adult and children). Please only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential

- Maternity services (Delivery suites, home births, special care baby units, neonatal)

- Colposcopy services

- Oncology services (chemotherapy and radiotherapy)

- Dialysis

- Planned obstetric procedures (based on clinical need)

- Palliative care

UL Hospitals Group expects that the ED will be busy and is reminding members of the public to consider all their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department at UHL.

Members of the public with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or out of hours GP service where their GP can refer them to an Assessment Unit if required.

However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

The spokesperson said that patients will be updated during the strike through local and social media.