IDA responds to call to market Tipperary town for development

The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) has responded to a call for greater foreign direct investment in Tipperary town.

Cllr Tom Wood requested the municipal district: “in recognition of An Taoiseach's recent statements supporting developments in Tipperary town, (that) this authority calls on Mr Varadkar to ensure that, when and where necessary, his departments will be in a position to speedily fund such developments proposed by Tipperary Co Council and other agencies.”

Management responded: “subject to the agreement of members, the district shall write to An Taoiseach regarding the matter.”

Cllr Wood wrote to Brendan McDonald, regional business development manager for the south east region, IDA.

Mr McDonald responded: “IDA Ireland actively markets Tipperary town and county as part of the south east region. In working to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to the town and county we market both our own IDA properties and privately-owned commercial property which is suitable for FDI. An example is the Sky Innovation Park in Tipperary town which we give details of to prospective clients seeking office or manufacturing space, targeting, in particular, large scale investments that require a property solution of scale.

“Tipperary town is considered a cost effective location for enterprise and our overseas teams actively market the town as such.

“Attracting foreign direct investment into Tipperary, as with all regional locations, remains a challenge as multinationals seek to locate in larger urban areas where there is critical mass with the ready availability of a skilled workforce to call on and with good access and well developed infrastructure.

“Notwithstanding that, and the challenges posed by the current geo-political and economic climate generally in which every investment for Ireland is hard won, IDA Ireland continues to work to attract investment to the town and county and is actively engaged with Tipperary County Council and other local stakeholders to present the best value proposition possible to prospective investors.”