Call to develop vacant Tipperary sites for affordable housing

A call has been made to develop vacant sites in Clonmel for social and affordable housing.

One area highlighted is the former Chadwicks site in Queen Street that has lain idle for many years.

Fine Gael election candidate Mary Newman Julian says there is considerable demand for housing in Clonmel, especially from older people, and the vacant sites should be considered for use.

She said that following meetings with council Officials, Cllr Michael Murphy and concerned residents, she wants the council to consider purchasing more sites in Clonmel town centre for social and affordable houses.

She added - “There is an ageing population living on the outskirts of the town, and in more rural areas, who have expressed an interest in downsizing their family homes, and moving to the town centre where they can be closer to amenities, public transport and healthcare.

“The availability of suitable senior accommodation would release more family homes onto the market, thereby helping to alleviate the shortage of houses for young families in the area”.

She said the former Chadwick’s site on Queen Street is one of a number of sites which would be suitable for senior accommodation, given its town centre location, and proximity to South Tipperary General Hospital as well as the public transport system.

She said funding could come from a Serviced Site Fund of €100m announced in the budget that is to be increased to €310m over three years - money to help local authorities acquire land for social and affordable housing