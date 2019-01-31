Tipperary hotel Racket Hall awarded four star classification

Champagne corks were popping at Racket Hall Hotel in Roscrea, following the announcement that it has been awarded Four Stars by Fáilte Ireland, the country’s National Tourism and Development Authority.

The delighted hotel owner, Allen Mc Enery, said: “We are over the moon that all our hard work and investment has paid off. The 18-month programme to reach our goal included staff training and refurbishment of our bedrooms, reception rooms, the ballroom and the hotel grounds. This is great news, not just for customers, but also for the team here at Racket Hall Hotel.”

Allen continued, “This was a strategic decision to upgrade the hotel to achieve the Four Star status. It sends a message to our customers about the quality of the product that they can expect at Racket Hall Hotel. However, that is only half the picture. Our staff have been very engaged in an extensive programme of customer service training to ensure the entire visitor experience is a memorable one. Our guests can expect an entirely new level of standards, comfort and service.”

Racket Hall Hotel is a member of the prestigious Original Irish Hotel Group and is situated just an hour from Limerick and Dublin off the M7.

In addition to its 40 bedrooms, Racket Hall has long been renowned for its quality food service and is also a very popular country music venue. The stunning ballroom can host up to 300 people for weddings and family or corporate functions.