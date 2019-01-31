Tipperary author Susie Murphy publishes her second book

Thurles author Susie Murphy has published the second book in her historical fiction series A Matter of Class.

A Class Entwined, released on February 1 2019, is the sequel to A Class Apart. The series, which begins in Ireland in 1828, follows heiress Bridget and stable hand Cormac who are on opposite sides of the class divide – and because of that, society says they shouldn’t fall in love. Now find out what happens next in the latest installment of this romance saga.

Here’s what the reviewers had to say about Susie’s first book:

‘A beautifully written historical novel with characters who linger long after the last page is turned…I look forward to reading more from this bright new voice in historical fiction.’

- Hazel Gaynor, New York Times bestselling author of The Girl Who Came Home.

‘Romance, drama, suspense, and beautiful scenery reign supreme in A Class Apart…The story encompasses the real truths that the people in Ireland had to face in their time, weaving a heartrending tale that’s impossible not to read.’

- Ashley O’Melia, author and freelance writer.

‘As you read this story you will fall deeper and deeper into the history of Ireland at the time, into the characters themselves, and into the emotions that are so vividly described that you cannot help but be caught up in it all too.’

- Books Of All Kinds, book reviewer.

‘For those of you who like Historical Fiction, you are in for a real treat…I devoured this book.’ - Coffee, Books and China Cups, book reviewer.

A Class Apart and A Class Entwined are both available to purchase on Amazon, and also in Bookworm on Liberty Square and Eason’s in Thurles Shopping Centre.

There are four more books planned in the series. For further details, visit www.susiemurphywrites.

com. You can also get in touch with Susie on Facebook (facebook.com/susiemurphy

writes) and Twitter (@susiemwrites).

Known locally as Susan Bourke, Susie attended the Ursuline Secondary School from 1999 to 2005 and taught piano at St Angela’s Academy of Music from 2009 to 2018.