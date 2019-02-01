Department of Transport grants allocated for Ardfinnan and Aherlow bridges
€625,000 funding announced for two Co. Tipperary bridges
Ardfinnan Bridge
The Department of Transport has allocated €400,000 funding for Ardfinnan Bridge and €235,000 funding for Clonbeg Bridge in Aherlow.
The funding will enable Tipperary Co. Council to continue with repair works on Ardfinnan Bridge and replace and install a new bridge at Clonbeg. Construction of the new bridge is expected to commence in July.
Independent TD Michael Lowy has welcomed the funding announcement from the Department of Transport.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on