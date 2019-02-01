€625,000 funding announced for two Co. Tipperary bridges

The Department of Transport has allocated €400,000 funding for Ardfinnan Bridge and €235,000 funding for Clonbeg Bridge in Aherlow.

The funding will enable Tipperary Co. Council to continue with repair works on Ardfinnan Bridge and replace and install a new bridge at Clonbeg. Construction of the new bridge is expected to commence in July.

Independent TD Michael Lowy has welcomed the funding announcement from the Department of Transport.