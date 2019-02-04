Tipperary TD Seamus Healy backs Michael Cleere in local election bid

Killenaule and Tipperary hurling All-Star Declan Fanning will launch the local election campaign of Michael Cleere this Saturday night, February 9 at 9pm in Ardagh House, Killenaule.

Backing Michael all the way is Deputy Seamus Healy TD.

Speaking of Michael, Deputy Healy had this to say: “I am delighted to be able to give Michael Cleere my full support in the upcoming Carrick-on-Suir Municipal Area local elections."

Michael grew up in The Commons and after a 6 year stint as a soldier in the 12th Battalion of the Irish Army, he spent 13 years in the coalmines of Ballingarry. He never strayed too far from the Commons and is now settled in Castlequarter, Killenaule for the pat 36 years, married to Margaret. They have two grown up daughters and four grandchildren.

Michael is a lifelong community worker and takes great pride and pleasure in his work. He has worked with elderly people as the driver of the Fethard and District Day Care Centre Bus for the past 13 years. A project very close to his own heart was 2018's Heritage Week project at The Old School in The Commons where the local community gathered to celebrate the rich and unique mining heritage of the area.

Michael is also a member of the Killenaule Town Enhancement Committee. He believes that the development of the mining heritage of the Slieveardagh area has much potential for tourism and job creation and must be exploited fully.

As a former soldier, the current pay and conditions of Defence Force personnel is an area of deep concern for Michael. Those serving our country at home and abroad and their families deserve to live with dignity and without fear of falling into the poverty trap.

The national crisis in housing impacts every town and village in the area and Michael strongly believes that we must revert to the situation where social housing is built year upon year to help keep young families living locally.

Other top priorities for Michael are the maintenance of roads and footpaths in all communities which are vital in keeping vulnerable people in rural areas connected to the services they need to access on a daily basis.

The crisis in the health service is something that Michael encounters regularly. Having a daughter a nurse, he understands the conditions that nurses and patients face each day. Also, he strongly believes that the lack of both community-based and in-patient mental health services in Tipperary must be remedied and that the decision to close St Michael's unit in Clonmel must be reversed as a matter of urgency.

Deputy Healy concluded, “Michael Cleere is above all a sincere, genuine and hard-working man. As his daughter Ann Marie said to me, “He won't rest until a job is done.” He has devoted much of his life to serving his local community and is asking for the chance to do so again as an elected representative on Tipperary County Council.

All are welcome to come along and support his campaign launch in Ardagh House on February 9th."