South Tipperary Hospital management outlines what services will be affected by tomorrow’s nurses strike 

South Tipperary General Hospital management has released the following statement outlining how the strike action by nurses will impact on patients and services at the hospital tomorrow (Tuesday).

It says all out patient, in-patient and day surgery appointments at STGH will be cancelled and the injury unit will be closed.

In relation to community healthcare services: routine community nursing services and health centre nurse clinics will be cancelled.

Public day centres and day hospitals for older people or people with disabilities will close. All planned admissions, including respite and rehabilitation to public community nursing units and specified centres for people with intellectual disability will be cancelled.

Management at STGH request that people only attend for emergency services if absolutely essential.

Any updates on patient services will be notified via the media and will also be posted on the HSE website.

The statement concludes that STGH management wishes to apologise to all patients and their family members affected by this action.