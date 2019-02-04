Tipperary student at Rockwell College honoured with business award

Tipperary student, Ben McDonald of Rockwell College, Cashel has been awarded a gold medal for achieving first place in the country in the 2018 Leaving Certificate Business exam.

Ben received his medal at the Business Studies Teachers’ Association of Ireland (BSTAI) Business Studies Achievement Awards ceremony, hosted by Banking & Payment Federation Ireland (BPFI) at their offices on One Molesworth Street, Dublin.

The awards recognise the achievements of students in Accounting, Economics and Business at Leaving Certificate Level and Business Studies at Junior Certificate Level.

The winners, including Ben, were presented with their medals by BPFI President Gavin Kelly and Margaret McDonnell, Honorary President, BSTAI.

Ben’s teacher, Mr Michael Doyle and school Principal, Ms Audrey O’Byrne, were also recognised for this outstanding achievement.