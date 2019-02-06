Tipperary conference to put focus on sustainable energy and cutting transport costs

Tipperary based organisations are invited to have their say on Sustainable Transport plans for the county at a conference this month.

In 2017, Tipperary’s Sustainable Energy Action Plan (SEAP) was formally adopted by Tipperary County Council.

It is now time to review this plan for 2020. Tipperary based Hauliers, Licensed Operators, Public & Private Bus Operations and Large SMEs with fleet cars are invited to attend a half day workshop to have their say on sustainable transport plans for the county.

The workshop will be facilitated by Tipperary Energy Agency CEO, Paul Kenny and Conor Molloy, an independent energy management trainer and auditor, specialised in transport energy management. Members of Tipperary County Council transport, planning and road design departments will also be in attendance.

Attendees will learn about the cost saving opportunities that are there for organisations in terms of their transport costs. There will also be an opportunity for attendees to give their opinions and feedback on what needs to be done for more sustainable transport in the county.

Local electric vehicle dealers will also be there on the day to answer any queries attendees may have in relation to changing to electric models. There will also be several EVs on display.

The workshop will take place on Wednesday, February 27th in the Horse & Jockey Hotel from 9.30am to 2.30pm. It is FREE to attend but registration is essential as places are limited. The full agenda and registration for the event is available here.