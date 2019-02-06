BREAKING - Major Tipperary electoral area change as Cahir to split from Clonmel and join Cashel-Tipperary area

Clonmel and Cahir are set to split for local elections with Cahir moving to join the Cashel-Tipperary electoral area.

The change means that Clonmel will be a stand-alone electoral area for the next local elections later this year.

It also means that with the addition of Cahir and its four councillors, Cashel-Tipperary is set to become the largest electoral area in the county.

News of the plan only emerged this week and Clonmel mayor Richie Molloy and deputy mayor Martin Lonergan have called an informal meeting of all Clonmel and Cahir councillors in the town hall for 5pm today to discuss the implications.

With the abolition of borough councils in 2014, including Clonmel, Cahir was merged with Clonmel to form a new electoral area.

It has nine councillors and as things stand, there are five from Clonmel and four from Cahir.

Under the new plan, Cahir will retain its four members who will join the eleven members in Cashel-Tipperary.