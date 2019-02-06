South Tipperary General Hospital announces cancellation of appointments on third day of nurses strike on Thursday

South Tipperary General Hospital has advised the public that due to tomorrow’s (Thursday, 7th February) Industrial Action by the INMO all Out Patient, Inpatient, Day Surgery appointments will be cancelled and the Injury Units will be closed.

In relation to Community Healthcare services: Routine community nursing; health centre and primary care centre nurse clinics, many public day centres; and all day hospitals services will be closed.

All planned admissions, for respite and rehabilitation for the elderly and for people with intellectual disabilities will be cancelled.

Management at STGH requests that people only attend for emergency services if absolutely essential. Any updates on patient services will be notified via the media, on social and will also be posted on the HSE website.

Appointments and procedures that have been cancelled will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Management at STGH says it wishes to apologise to all those patients and family members who are affected by this action.