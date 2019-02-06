Tipperary hospital's injury clinic reopens but long delays expected at Limerick A&E

The injury units in Nenagh has reopened following yesterday's 24-hour strike by nursing staff.

The unit in is open from 8am to 8pm, and is for the treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

Meanwhile, University Hospital Limerick Group is warning that high numbers of presentations are expected at the ED at University Hospital Limerick today, February 6, and patients attending the ED can expect to experience extended waits in many cases.

The groups has apologised for this and regrets that patients have to wait, but says they are working to ensure that the sickest patients are seen as a priority.

Further industrial action is planned by the INMO this, Thursday February 7, and will once again cause disruption to patient services across all UL Hospitals Group from 8am to 8am on February 8.

All planned day case and inpatient surgical procedures have been cancelled for February 7. The vast majority of outpatient appointments have been cancelled. However a small number of clinics will go ahead tomorrow and those patients are being contacted directly.

The injury unit in Nenagh will also close again tomorrow, but will reopen on Friday, February 8.

UL Hospitals says that is continues to work with the INMO to secure the safest possible level of nursing and midwifery cover in its hospitals during the period of the strike and contingency arrangements are being finalised.

They will reschedule any appointments or procedures that have been cancelled due to strike action this week as soon as possible.

They are asking the public to consider all care options before presenting to the ED at UHL. A less serious illness can be treated by GPs or out of hours GP service where their GP can refer them to an assessment unit if required. However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk, ED will assess and treat you as a priority.