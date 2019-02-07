Free Tipperary information sessions on training and working in Europe

Free information sessions, Pathways to Education, Training and Work in Europe, will take place in Nenagh Library on Wednesday, 13th February 2019.

The following are the sessions:

Session One: 11.15am – 12.00 noon Adult Guidance, Information and Euro Guidance

Nora Gubbins, Adult Guidance Counsellor and Emma Wing, Information Officer, Tipperary Education Training Board (ETB)

Hazel Stanley, Euro Guidance Officer, National Centre for Guidance in Education (NCGE)

Session Two: 12.15pm – 12.45pm European Job Mobility

Mary Penny, European EURES Adviser, Dept. of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

Information and advice on employment opportunities in Europe, including the practical, legal and administrative issues involved in finding and accepting a job abroad.

Session Three: 1pm – 1.30pm Information on Job Club

Amanda White, Job Club Leader, North Tipperary Development Company (NTDC)

Session Four: 1.30pm – 2.00pm Information on European Voluntary Course

Pauline Strappe, Co-ordinator Youth Work Tipperary