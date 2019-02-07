Network Ireland Tipperary reaching out to enterprising Tipperary women in business

Comprised of some of the county’s most enterprising women, the Network Ireland Tipperary branch aims to promote business growth, brand visibility and communications support to women of all backgrounds and industries.

Network Ireland Tipperary reaches out to women in business on a county-wide scale, providing thought provoking and informative events on a monthly basis. Whether in agriculture or asset management; the main goal of the group is to provide camaraderie and practical support to all of Tipperary.

The first event of the year will take place on February 12 at The Anner Hotel in Thurles (7pm start time). “Resilience” being the theme of 2019; the first key-note speaker will be CEO of the Innovation Consultancy firm VARA, Kieran Fegan, with his talk entitled The Measure of Success

Kieran has extensive experience in the areas of strategic business growth, developing market insights, increasing sales, improving profitability, competitive advantage and value for organisations using innovation and collaboration as the core drivers.

He maintains a developed network across many business sectors, business support agencies, third level institutions, professional advisers & investment networks across Ireland, North and South, in the UK and internationally. Network Ireland Tipperary 2019 President Brid Harrington believes Kieran will provide the perfect kick-off to what is to be a successful year for the network and its members.

“Kieran is a fantastic speaker with a world of experience to share,” she says. “We not only encourage our existing members to attend this event; we invite all women in business – from sole traders, to limited/partnership, whether you’re a small or large SME, a new start-up, social enterprise, or an artist - our door is open and we would love to share the Network experience supporting the professional and personal development of women.”

An engineering graduate of both University of Ulster and Queen’s University, Belfast, Fegan’s background spans engineering, product design, his own successful business start-up, business development/sales, innovation management, project management and technology transfer. VARA works directly with SME’s, research centres, entrepreneurs and investors in the areas of innovation management, technology and commercial feasibility as well as business development and commercialisation.

“We’re well into the 21st century now, and innovation has become a key component of any successful business model,” Harrington continues. “Kieran’s unique insight into this facet of day-to-day business management is invaluable and we are excited to welcome him to Thurles.”

Tickets to the event are free to all members and non-members. Please see Eventbrite to secure tickets. There will be membership forms available on the night for anyone interested in joining the Network and newcomers are very welcome. For Brid, the events are provided to inspire and support Tipperary-based women in business, but of equal importance are the members themselves, who bring their own, diverse areas of expertise to the Network.

“Our members come from such a varied background of industry, skillset and life experience,” she says. “For anyone considering becoming a member, please know how much practical support you will receive as a result – all of our current members’ businesses have benefitted from the Network in different ways.”

For more information on Network Ireland Tipperary, you can visit their website at http://networkireland.ie/north-tipperary/ or follow the group on Facebook and Instagram.