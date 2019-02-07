Tipperary people urged not to attend Limerick A&E as nurses strike again

UL Hospitals Group is reminding members of the public to consider all their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department at UHL this Thursday, February 7.

The group has revealed that in the 24-hour period up to 8am on February 7, a total of 261 patients attended the Emergency Department, one of the highest levels ever recorded.

As members of the INMO commence 24 hours of industrial action from 8am, UL Hospitals continue to work with the INMO to secure the safest possible level of nursing and midwifery cover in our hospitals during the period of the strike and contingency arrangements are in place.

UL Hospitals Group expects that the ED will be busy throughout the day and is reminding members of the public to consider all their care options before presenting to the department.

The injury unit in Nenagh is closed due to this Thursday's industrial action. It will reopen on Friday, February 8, at 8am.