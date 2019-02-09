Tipperary art groups put work on display in Nenagh library

A number of community education art groups supported by Tipperary Education and Training Board hosted an exhibition of their work in the Source Library, Thurles

Among those taking part were Ormond Resources Nenagh, Riverlane and Nenagh Art Group and Borrisokane Women’s Group.

The exhibition was opened by Kaye Mullaney adult education organiser of Tipperary Education and Training Board who commended the breadth of art work on display.

This exhibition is open to the public until Wednesday, February 20, and the exhibitors are excited about sharing with the general public their personal perspectives of art.

Among those at the opening night were TETB board members Liam Ahern, chairperson, and Michael Power, board member, as well as staff of the community education service.