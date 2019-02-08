Carrick-on-Suir school hosts Grandparents Day

Carrick-on-Suir's Presentation Primary School welcomed its students' grandparents and great-grandparents as special guests last Wednesday.

Pupils shared their activities at the school, showed them their progress in subjects, paintings and books during the school's Grandparents Day last week, which was organised as part of Catholic Schools Week.

"This is an annual event in the school and one that is always a joy to host," said acting Principal Anne Millea.

The visiting grandparents were welcomed at the school's main entrance by the older pupils who then guided them to the classrooms of their grandchildren. Refreshments were served in the main hall and all grandparents were offered a healthy snack parcel as they left.

View more photos from Grandparents Day at the Presentation Primary School in Carrick-on-Suir in the printed edition of The Nationalist.