Councillor calls for removal of “step” at new plaza outside Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall

A "step" on a section of the new plaza outside the revamped Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall is making it difficult for wheelchair users and parents pushing buggies to access the municipal building, according to a local councillor.

FF Cllr Kieran Bourke called on the Council to remove the step in a motion he tabled at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting.

One of the main reasons the Co. Council refurbished and extended the Town Hall was to make it accessible to people with disabilities.

The plaza - a raised platform linking the Town Hall with New Street Car Park - was one of the measures designed to make wheelchair users' journey to the municipal building easier.

Cllr Bourke, whose daughter is a wheelchair user, tabled a motion at the meeting calling on the Co. Council to carry out works to ensure all areas of the plaza were wheelchair friendly. It was seconded by fellow Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne (SF).

The Council responded that all areas of the new Town Hall Plaza are suitable for wheelchairs and buggies other than a section of kerbing at the exit from the car park.

"This kerb was not lowered due to the presence of an Eircom chamber and would have involved excavation of the walls and resetting of a new frame and cover," the Council explained.

The statement added: "The tight work programme during the week of November 19 to 23 last year did not facilitate consultation with Eircom. This matter is now receiving attention as part of snag list items."

Cllr Bourke said he was "disappointed" and "shocked" at the Council's reply. This renovation of the Town Hall had been talked about for years and the project required Part 8 planning permission before it could proceed.

"I don't think it's good enough that you put in a new structure outside (the Town Hall) and it's not wheelchair friendly. I am calling on the Council to get the contractor back as soon as possible."

Cllr Bourke declared the Council should admit a mistake was made, face it, get rid of the step and move on.