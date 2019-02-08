Nenagh Injury Unit will close early today Friday

UL Hospitals Group has announced Nenagh Injury Unit will close early - at 6pm - today Friday, February 8. This, it says, is owing to staffing issues outside of its control.

The Injury Unit will operate as normal on Saturday, February 9, opening from 8am to 8pm to treat patients aged 5 and over for a wide variety of injuries such as broken bones, dislocations, sprains ,strains, and minor burns.

UL Hospitals Group regrets this temporary disruption in service.