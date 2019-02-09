Maxi Zoo helps Tipperary pet owners to celebrate Valentine's Day

Pet lovers in Clonmel have no excuse for not including their pet on their Valentine’s Day card list thanks to the big-hearted pet experts at Maxi Zoo.

Visitors to the store at Poppyfields Retail Park can pick up a free Valentine’s Day greeting card for their pet at any time up to Thursday, February 14.

The store is also inviting pet parents to make a date on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 when it will host two events to help them learn all they need to know about their pet’s nutritional needs.

The two events are free of charge to attend and Maxi Zoo is sharing the love as those who attend either event will be able to avail of 15% off its range of Select Gold and Real Nature cat and dog products.

The Real Nature range of super premium pet food is exclusive to Maxi Zoo and is just the ticket for pet parents who want to spoil their pets with something new.

It is based on the diet of the wolf and the wild cat, providing pets with 100% natural and grain free food with high meat content, free of artificial preservatives, colourings and flavours. Pet owners can choose from wet and dry variations of the brand which is ideal for dogs, cats and small animals.

The Select Gold range also helps pet parents to provide their pet with the best possible diet. It is made with high quality protein sources with different variations to suits dogs who may have food intolerances or sensitive stomachs.