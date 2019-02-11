Tipperary school Rockwell College welcome French students on exchange visit

French exchange students from St Joseph's, Nay have arrived in Rockwell College.

Since their arrival on Friday they have climbed Slievenamon, gone bowling and visited local gym classes.They are pictured - with their hosts Ivan Green, Conor Hogan, Siobhan Whelan, Matthew Burke, Zac Lynch, Edmund Hayes and John Hynes.

Rockwell have been running this very successful language exchange program for the past 15 years.

This particular group of eight French students will immerse themselves in the Irish education system for the next three weeks.

At this stage the Rockwell T.Y. students will return to France to enable them to brush up on their French, ultimately to help them enhance their Leaving Certificate grades.