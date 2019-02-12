Gardai appeal for public’s help in tracing Tipperary Town house burglar

Burglars stole a sum of cash from a house in Tipperary Town last week, according to Tipperary Town Garda Station.

The house at Rosanna Close, Tipperary was broken into between 8am and 11am on Monday, February 4.

Gardai investigating the burglary have appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Rosana Close area that morning to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.