Owner of dog that attacked and killed Terrier is prosecuted at Tipperary District Court

The owner of a dog that attacked and killed a Terrier was prosecuted at Tipperary District Court last week for breaching the Control of Dogs Act.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath condemned the "atrocity" the poor terrier dog was subjected to after hearing how a Boxer mix dog attacked and killed the animal at Carrowclough, Tipperary on August 19 last year.

The Terrier was also attacked and injured by the same dog just two weeks earlier, the court heard.

Sean Collins of 13 Carrowclough, Tipperary pleaded guilty at the court to being the owner of an uncontrolled dog at Carrowclough, Tipperary on July 31 and August 19, 2017

Gda. Sgt. Cathal Godfrey told the court on July 31, 2017, Gda. Woods and Lyons met with John Delaney the owner of a dog that had been attacked and injured by a large brown and white Boxer mix dog belonging to Collins.

The dog inflicted a large cut on the Terrier's ear that extended to his back.

Collins' sister arrived at the scene and voluntarily brought the injureed dog to a veterinary clinic.

The gardai called to Collins' home on August 2. He admitted owning the dog but refused to surrender it to the dog warden.

But the dog attacked the Terrier again on August 19 and this time killed the animal, Sgt. Godfrey outlined.

Mr Delaney showed gardai his dog lying dead at the front of his house.

The dog warden was contacted. Collins met the gardai in Cashel and handed over the dog.

He later signed a surrender order to the dog warden when he was interviewed by gardai. The dog was euthanised.

Sgt. Godfrey pointed out that €245 in veterinary fees were paid after the dog was attacked the first time but €163.20 was outstanding.

After hearing all the evidence, Judge MacGrath asked Sgt. Godfrey to check legislation to see if the court had the power to make an order preventing the defendant owning dogs.

She said Collins was clearly put on notice of the difficulty with his dog on July 31, 2017 but didn't deal with the matter.

She said in these cases it was never the dog's fault, it was always the owner's responsibility.

She adjourned the case to Tipperary District Court sitting on April 24 and directed Collins to pay the outstanding veterinary bill of €163.20 by that date.