Tickets selling fast for Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society’s production of Chicago

Tickets went on sale this week for Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's 117th annual show - Chicago - which is expected to be a sell out given the big demand for tickets so far.

The hit Broadway musical, featuring a cast of more than 60 actors, dancers and singers, will be staged at the Strand Theatre from Saturday, March 2 to Saturday, March 9.

Carrick Musical Society PRO Caolán Deehy-Power said tickets for the show "ran out the door" when the Strand Theatre's box office opened at 11am on Monday.

"This show is sure to be a sell out for the Society between patrons booking tickets the previous week and the new online booking system in the Strand Theatre," he told The Nationalist.

He pointed out that tickets are still available for ths show but urged people planning to attend to book them as soon as possible.

Chicago is set in the US city of the same name during the Roaring 1920s and tells the story of two rival vaudeville murderesses - nightclub star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart - who are locked up in Cook County jail.

The show is being directed by Liam Butler and choreographed by Edel Quinlan. Eamon O'Malley is the chorus master and Fergal Carroll is the musical director.

Sandra Power, who was nominated for an AIMS Best Actress award for her portrayal of the Baker's Wife in last year's production of Into The Woods, plays the role of Velma.

Louise Mulcahy plays the role of Roxy Hart. Like Sandra, Louise has played numerous lead roles with the Society such as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Cinderella in Into The Woods last year.

Irene Malone, who has won multiple AIMS awards for her singing and acting, takes on the third female lead role of Matron Mama Morton.

Sheridan Brady, Sarah Power, Tarryn Attlee, Siobhan Grace-Regan and Aisling Healy will perform the famous fast moving Cell Block Tango number in the show. These singers and dancers have put in a lot of hard working perfecting the routine.