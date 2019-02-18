Major public information meeting on health care in Tipperary

A public health information night will be held in the Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh on Thursday, February 21, at 7.30pm.

The evening is being hosted by Fianna Fail general election candidate Sandra Farrell, and the guestspeaker will be the party’s Health Spokesprson Stephen Donnelly.

The presentation on Tipperary’s health concerns will be followed by a question and answer session with a panel of experts, chaired by Ms Farrell.

Meanwhile, Ms Farrell has raised concerns over a threat to a new €19.5m 60-bed unit at University Hospital Limerick. Th ehospital, which suffers some of the worst trolley figures in the country, serves patients from North Tipperary.

“The massive cost overruns at the National Children’s Hospital mean the Government is now scrambling around looking for at least €100m in capital spending savings for 2019. It is vital that the 60-bed unit proposed for Limerick is not sacrificed,” Ms Farrell said

She said that the Government, to date, had only committed to financing the planning application for this 60-bed unit.