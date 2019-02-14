Tipperary home on the market in prime Clonmel location for €320,000

Upper Moangarriffe, Clonmel, is an outstanding detached bungalow with detached garage on a large site with a secure south facing rear garden in a popular residential location, providing easy access to Clonmel and the N24.

Brought to the market by P.F. Quirke & Co., the bungalow is developed to a high standard and accommodates a large entrance hall with maple floor, sitting room with maple floor and raised gas fireplace, open plan kitchen/living room, bathed in sun from a south facing sliding door and west facing floor to ceiling tall windows.

There are four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a utility as well as a large detached garage.

The entire is alarmed with PVC windows, gas central heating.

The secure back garden provides a large tarmac area, a paved patio, large garden and 3 kennels for dogs. From this garden there are great views of the Comeraghs.

It has a guide price of €320,000.