Tipperary local elections: Sarah Dunne nominated to stand for Labour in Carrick-on-Suir

Carrick-on-Suir Branch of the Labour Party held a meeting on Saturday, February 9 where they were delighted to nominate member Sarah Dunne as their candidate for selection for the local elections in May.

She has also been nominated as a candidate for the Labour Party substitute panel for the South in the European elections which will also be held in May.

Sarah has been an active member of the Labour Party since 2008, she was co-opted onto the Carrick-on-Suir Town Council at the age of 21 in 2011 when former senator Denis Landy was elected to Seanad Éireann.

Sarah represented the Labour Party on a national level as the National Campaigns Officer of Labour Youth in 2016 when she launched their End Pay Discrimination campaign.

Sarah has also represented the Labour Party on an International level as the sitting International Officer of Labour Youth since 2017 where she been the Irish Bureau member of the Young European Socialists. She has also represented Ireland at the International Union of Socialist Youth Congress in 2018.

Sarah will now contest a selection convention within the Labour Party in hopes of being selected as the candidate for the Carrick-on-Suir area in the local elections in May. She will also travel to Cork on March 3 where she will be seeking the candidacy for the substitute panel for the European elections in the South.

The Carrick-on-Suir branch of the Labour Party wishes Sarah all the best and will be supporting her efforts.