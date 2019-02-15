Man caused nuisance to gardai helping person awaiting ambulance, Tipperary District Court told

A 36 year-old man, who caused a nuisance to gardai tending to an ill person in Tipperary town and wouldn't leave when directed to, was fined €250 at district court last week for breaching the Public Order Act.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath imposed the fine on lorry driver John O'Connor of Shronell, Lattin, who pleaded guilty at Tipperary District Court to failing to obey a direction of the gardai to leave on

Sgt. Cathal Godfrey told the court O'Connor made a nuisance of himself to gardai dealing with a female while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

He was asked several times to move away. He moved away temporarily but came back a few minutes later. He was arrested when he was asked for the third time to leave but failed to do so.

Sgt. Godfrey replied "no" when asked O'Connor had any connection with the person awaiting the ambulance.

Defence solicitor Michael Devlin apologised on behalf of his client for his behaviour on this night.

He explained that O'Connor had been out watching the Ireland versus New Zealand rugby match and drank too much alcohol.

Mr Devlin acknowledged his client had a number of previous convictions but pointed out that they were quite old.

Judge MacGrath said O'Connor's behaviour while gardai were dealing with someone in difficulty was "totally unacceptable" as she convicted and fined him.