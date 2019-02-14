Two Tipperary groups shortlised for Aontas Star education awards

Two education programmes based in Tipperary have been shortlisted for an Aontas Star Award.

The Star awards (showcasing teamwork, awarding recognition) are an awards initiative organised by the national adult learning organisation, Aontas, to recognise and celebrate the achievements of adult learning initiatives throughout Ireland.

The two shortlisted Programmes are:

The Kickstart programme, from Tipperary Education and Training Board, enables men to gain practical skills and knowledge to make informed choices about their lifestyles. This community-based initiative encourages participation through an informal, social setting and covers topics including Cookery & Healthy Eating, Fitness & Exercise and Health Education workshops. The initiative has been shortlisted for their work in promoting Health & Wellbeing



The Tipperary PPN Champions Initiative was developed to assist the progression of experienced volunteers in local community groups without formal recognition for their skills, who therefore lack access routes to third level education and professional development. Volunteers engage in accredited learning courses and empower the wider community, advocating for voluntary, social inclusion and environmental organisations nationwide. The initiative is shortlisted for their work in promoting Third Level Access and Engagement



Commenting on the shortlist, Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of Aontas, said: “The STAR Awards are an excellent opportunity to celebrate the powerful contribution that adult and community education initiatives make to individual adult learners, local communities and wider society. The quality of nominations this year was exceptional, resulting in a highly competitive process. The impact that both the Kickstart programme and the The Tipperary PPN Champions Initiative have on the social, cultural and economic development of its local area was evident to see and we’re delighted to have such a wonderful initiatives shortlisted for a STAR Award.”

Judging of the STAR Awards comprises two stages: In the first stage, nominated projects are shortlisted by an independent judging panel, whose membership is drawn from key stakeholders in the education sectors. The second stage gives staff and learners from the shortlisted projects the opportunity to meet with the judging panel before they make their final decision.

Learners and staff from shortlisted programmes will invited to the Aontas Star award ceremony on Monday, 4th March in the Pillar Room at the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin 1, when the Star award winners will be announced.

The STAR Awards form a key part of the programme of events for AONTAS’ annual Adult Learners’ Festival. This year, as AONTAS celebrates its fifty year anniversary (1969-2019), the Festival theme is #EveryDayImLearning, recognising the diverse range of everyday learning opportunities that take place in community settings throughout Ireland.

The STAR Awards is proudly sponsored by the European Social Fund (ESF), the Open University in Ireland, The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) and the Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN NI). Sponsors will be offering special prizes to 2019 STAR Award winners.