A hard-working Tipperary Community Council just presented two big cheques for Cancer charities

Presentations were made from Burncourt Hospice Committee recently in Ryan’s Bar, Burncourt.

A cheque for €20,000 was presented to South Tipperary Hospice with €5,000 being presented to Marymount Hospice.

These cheque presentations are the culmination of a number of fundraising events over the last three years for which the local committee is very appreciative.

Aside from these presentations, €9000 is being held by the committee to add to the facilities when the new Hospice Suite in St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen is complete.

Great work and great generousity. A great credit due to the Burncourt Hospice Committe for their trojan efforts.

Burncourt Hospice Committee presentation of €5000 to John Cullinan, Marymount Hospice.