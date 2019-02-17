BURNCOURT HOSPICE COMMITTEE
A hard-working Tipperary Community Council just presented two big cheques for Cancer charities
Burncourt Hospice Committee presentation of €20,000 to Sinaida Jansen of South Tipperary Hospice.
Presentations were made from Burncourt Hospice Committee recently in Ryan’s Bar, Burncourt.
A cheque for €20,000 was presented to South Tipperary Hospice with €5,000 being presented to Marymount Hospice.
These cheque presentations are the culmination of a number of fundraising events over the last three years for which the local committee is very appreciative.
Aside from these presentations, €9000 is being held by the committee to add to the facilities when the new Hospice Suite in St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen is complete.
Great work and great generousity. A great credit due to the Burncourt Hospice Committe for their trojan efforts.
Burncourt Hospice Committee presentation of €5000 to John Cullinan, Marymount Hospice.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on