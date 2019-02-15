Tipperary Town funding boost with €600,000 announced for two regeneration projects

€600,000 in capital funding has been allocated by the Government for Tipperary Town under the rural regeneration and development project.

The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund is a key component of Project Ireland 2040, which is the Government’s plan for balanced regional development across the country.

The projects listed for funding are the Market Yard and the River Ara

Funding was sought for works to include the re-paving of the market stall area of the market yard and raising the level of the one-way road access from Main Street to create a shared surface.

The roadway will be converted to a wider footpath and pedestrianised area, construction of a tensile fabric canopy to create space for outdoor market stalls, additional planting, lighting, signage and seating will be provided.

The river Ara plan proposes to link Abbey Street to Glenview Square via an 800 meter river walk along the banks of the River Ara.

The funding has been welcomed by Fine Gael election candidate Garret Ahearn and Mary Newman Julian.

Mr Ahearn said: “This is Project Ireland 2040 delivering for rural Ireland with capital funding for projects that will make a real difference to people living in Tipperary Town.

“Contrary to what opposition politicians may have been trying to claim in recent days, Fine Gael is committed to balanced regional development through major capital projects.

“As demonstrated yet again, funding, such as this which is a key component of Project Ireland 2040, is clearly available for the Government’s commitment to this region and investment will continue. Any suggestions otherwise are bitter attempts to distract from the good ongoing work of Fine Gael in Government. Where other parties failed, Fine Gael delivers.

“The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund supports measures to rejuvenate communities, create employment and transform rural economies. The funding for Tipperary Town is part of a national package of €62m announced by my colleague, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

Mary Newman Julian said - "I have worked extensively with people in Tipperary Town, Council Officials and with Minister Ring himself to prioritise Tipperary Town for much needed investment. My Tipperary Town Acceleration Programme is a working document, and a call to central government for a broad range of supports to benefit Tipperary Town and the surrounding areas.

“Project Ireland 2040 places strong priority on strengthening rural economies and communities. It promotes balanced regional development and ensures that opportunity is shared across the whole country. The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund is a key component of Project Ireland 2040.”

