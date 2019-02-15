Moyne Templetuohy GAA Club plays host to the launch of Sustainable Tipp

Sustainable Tipp is the planned energy transformation of Tipperary’s housing, commercial, public and community buildings. It is an opportunity for communities, farmers, homeowners and business owners to save energy, save money and become more sustainable.

In 2017, Tipperary’s Sustainable Energy Action Plan (SEAP) was formally adopted by Tipperary County Council. This plan was created following Tipperary’s commitment to The Covenant of Mayors, the world’s largest movement for local climate and energy actions. This plan explains the steps that need to be taken to reduce Tipperary’s CO2 emissions by 30% by 2020.

That same year, Tipperary Energy Agency, announced that the European Investment Bank (EIB) is to support the actions of the SEAP. This action plan includes 32 actions which will reduce Tipperary’s energy related CO2 emissions by 2020. Following the approval of the SEAP for County Tipperary and the support from the European Investment Bank, Sustainable Tipp was born.

Paul Kenny, CEO Tipperary Energy Agency said “Tipperary is widely regarded as a leader in sustainable energy activity in both the public and private sectors. With the support of National and European programs over the last decade, much of the ground work has already been completed. The Sustainable Tipp initiative will continue to drive Tipperary’s energy projects and will substantially reduce fossil fuel use in the County”.

A dedicated website for the initiative, sustainabletipp.ie, went live in 2018 and was officially launched at a recent event in Moyne Templetuohy GAA grounds. Moyne Templetuohy GAA recently upgraded their lighting system to a more energy efficient system. The upgrade was 50% funded through the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland’s Better Energy Communities (BEC) programme and project managed by Tipperary Energy Agency.

The club also availed of funding through Tipperary County Council’s Capital Grants for Community Facilities & Amenities programme. Each year, Tipperary Energy Agency work with sports clubs, community groups and SMEs throughout the county to avail of the BEC funding and carry out energy efficient upgrades on their facilities.

In 2018, €2 million worth of energy upgrades took place in Tipperary through the BEC programme.

People are encouraged to visit sustainabletipp.ie to keep up to date with all the work being carried out under the 32 actions which will reduce Tipperary’s energy related CO2 emissions by 2020. It is also a resource for the people of Tipperary to access information about the grant funding available to them.

The stakeholders on the Sustainable Tipp campaign are:

Teagasc

North Tipperary Leader

South Tipperary Development Company

Local Enterprise Office, Tipperary

Limerick Institute of Technology

Public Participation Network

Tipperary County Council

Tipperary Energy Agency