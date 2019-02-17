Tipperary County Museum hosts Clonmel's famed regalia in new permanent exhibition

Mayor Cllr. Richie Molloy, Clonmel Municipal District Administrator, councillors, directors and museum staff, attended the official launch of Clonmel’s Civic Regalia in January at Tipperary County Museum.

The regalia consists of a sword, two maces and Mayoral gold chains and the Freedom of Clonmel Scroll. The project involved the conservation of the artefacts and the professional display of the regalia by Sven Haberman in early 2019.

The initial charter granting the right to such a sword was the Charter of Incorporation of Clonmel by James 1 in 1608 where power was granted to the Corporation to appoint a sword bearer and three sergeants-at-mace.

The sword is thought to indicate that the power of life and death was vested in the Mayor. It is of Toledo (Spanish) manufacture, and was donated by Sir Thomas Stanley in 1656, the year of his mayoralty.

A description of the civic regalia can be found in Rev. William P. Burke’s History of Clonmel 1907.

The two silver maces are of different sizes. The larger mace’s inscribed date is 1633. During medieval times, the mace was used in battle to club enemies to death. As a ceremonial staff of office, it symbolises the functions of the sergeants-at-mace as keepers of the peace and attendants of the Mayor.

The Sword and Mace bearers would lead processions on ceremonial occasions, followed by the Mayor, Town Clerk, Aldermen, Councillors and officials. They marched in pairs.

mayoral chains

The Mayoral Chains consists of a number of links and a pendant, a new link being added by each Mayor on his retirement from office. The pendant is formed of the Arms of Clonmel in gold, the supporters, shield and helmet are silver, the figures in the shield are gold and the water is blue enamel. The inscription on the back of the pendant is as follows:

“This Civic Chain was originated and presented to the Council of Clonmel Corporation in the names of the subscribers thereto on the 23rd day of December 1872 by Alderman H. O’Connell Hackett, Mayor”.

The three objects were kindly donated by Clonmel Borough Council and will be permanently displayed at Tipperary County Museum for our visitors to enjoy.

We are delighted that the ceremonial function of the maces and sword are still part of an old tradition which Tipperary County Council has kept alive and the Museum has proudly facilitated over the years.

This project was co-funded through the GMA, The Heritage Council and the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaelteacht.